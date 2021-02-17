Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.25

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.25 and traded as high as C$8.79. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$8.60, with a volume of 105,286 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BDT shares. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Monday, October 26th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday, January 15th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The firm has a market cap of C$456.14 million and a PE ratio of 15.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 70.91%.

Bird Construction Company Profile (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

