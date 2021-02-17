Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Trading Down 5.7%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares dropped 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.25 and last traded at $26.66. Approximately 5,991,757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 8,837,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bit Digital stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Bit Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquatered in Flushing, New York.

