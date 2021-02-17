BitBall (BTB) Tops One Day Volume of $1.75 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 17th. In the last week, BitBall has traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $980,946.07 and approximately $1.75 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,174.61 or 1.00117936 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00046271 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00113261 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002799 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

BitBall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.