Bitball Treasure Reaches One Day Volume of $683,100.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 39.9% higher against the dollar. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $54.11 million and approximately $683,100.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for about $120.24 or 0.00229763 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00089889 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000264 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00014137 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00017767 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

Bitball Treasure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.