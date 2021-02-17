Bitblocks (BBK) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13,946.00

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 149% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 74.6% higher against the dollar. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $628,995.04 and approximately $13,946.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,333.27 or 0.99965978 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00046811 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00106606 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002692 BTC.

About Bitblocks

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 258,517,354 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

