bitCNY Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. One bitCNY token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.40 million and $43.47 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00061405 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.66 or 0.00327195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00081805 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00068745 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00083038 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.04 or 0.00451798 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,072.54 or 0.84003066 BTC.

bitCNY Token Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

