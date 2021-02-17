BitCoal (COAL) Price Tops $0.0052 on Exchanges

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 111.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded up 134.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $23,510.86 and $99.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.39 or 0.00511653 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 80.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001299 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000862 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 73.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

BitCoal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

