BitCoen Trading 146% Higher This Week (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 135.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $248,795.64 and $7.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitCoen has traded up 146% against the US dollar. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.91 or 0.00398313 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001227 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,117.71 or 0.99846818 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 39% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000102 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen (CRYPTO:BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

