Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.14 Million

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $29,097.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00011993 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.06 or 0.00705537 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.