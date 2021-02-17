Bitcoin Incognito Price Reaches $0.0115 on Top Exchanges (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $150,432.53 and approximately $269.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito token can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 34.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 159.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Token Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Token Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.