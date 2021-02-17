Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Tops $0.40 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 18% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 40.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $3,689.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.81 or 0.00318717 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00132016 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00053372 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

