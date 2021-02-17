Bitcoin Private Price Reaches $0.73 on Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 2,087.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $3.49 million and $4,515.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 169.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00316851 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.52 or 0.00160134 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00052420 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

