Bitcoin SV (BSV) Hits Market Cap of $4.57 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV token can currently be bought for about $245.16 or 0.00469983 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $4.57 billion and $1.35 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,655,558 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Token Trading

