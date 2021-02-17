BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Trading 250.2% Higher This Week

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $36,594.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 250.2% higher against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.39 or 0.00318925 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00132985 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00052953 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

