BitcoinZ Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.88 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $40,604.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 262% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.93 or 0.00316637 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.51 or 0.00154567 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00052525 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2,037.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001387 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

