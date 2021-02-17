BitDegree Achieves Market Capitalization of $771,521.98 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 17th. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $771,521.98 and approximately $117.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitDegree has traded 55.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitDegree token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

BitDegree Token Profile

BDG is a token. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDegree

BitDegree can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

