BitGreen 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8,777.00 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000803 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitGreen has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. BitGreen has a market cap of $4.94 million and $8,777.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00040401 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.96 or 0.00287258 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002229 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00012317 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00012848 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000115 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

BitGreen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

