BitMax Token 1-Day Volume Tops $10.03 Million (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 22.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. BitMax Token has a market cap of $219.61 million and approximately $10.03 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitMax Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00061381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.65 or 0.00848164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00027590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00045972 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.03 or 0.04922922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00044341 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00015728 BTC.

BitMax Token Token Profile

BitMax Token (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

BitMax Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

