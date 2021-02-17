Bitradio 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded down 38.4% against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $114,205.25 and $4.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00013211 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,669,552 coins and its circulating supply is 9,669,548 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitradio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

