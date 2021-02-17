BitTorrent Price Up 17% Over Last Week (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $1.28 billion and $312.71 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009436 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009314 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00012779 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006539 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001467 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,980,833,652 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars.

