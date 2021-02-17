Bitzeny Hits Market Capitalization of $154,497.95 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $154,497.95 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $231.16 or 0.00452845 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000369 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

