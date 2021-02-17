Bitzeny (ZNY) Achieves Market Cap of $157,974.04

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $157,974.04 and $1.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.37 or 0.00446880 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 170.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 95.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

