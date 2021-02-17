Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Black Diamond Group from $2.75 to $3.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

BDIMF traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 392 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

