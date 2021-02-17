Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Trading Up 6.5%

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) shares were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.70 and last traded at $28.69. Approximately 227,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 552,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDTX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -4.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.81.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Leggett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $101,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $142,526.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,727.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDTX. Hershey Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 37.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 123.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 22.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

