Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $100.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.47% from the stock’s previous close.

BKI has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Compass Point upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Susquehanna upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.24.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of BKI traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.34. 3,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.71.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Otting acquired 2,247 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $204,166. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting acquired 1,136 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the third quarter valued at $4,080,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the third quarter valued at $1,572,000. Marshwinds Advisory Co. purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Black Knight by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,053,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.