Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%.

Black Knight stock opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.56 and its 200-day moving average is $86.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,166. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.06.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

