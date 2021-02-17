Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%.
Black Knight stock opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.56 and its 200-day moving average is $86.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.
In related news, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,166. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Black Knight
Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.
