Black Mammoth Metals Co. (BMM.V) (CVE:BMM) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Black Mammoth Metals Co. (BMM.V) (CVE:BMM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.19, but opened at C$0.17. Black Mammoth Metals Co. (BMM.V) shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 35,450 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 million and a P/E ratio of -14.62.

Black Mammoth Metals Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper properties. Its flagship project is the Blanco Creek mineral property, which comprises 40 unpatented federal lode claims and 3 historic underground mines located in central Idaho.

