BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BB shares. Scotiabank cut BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

BB stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92.

In other BlackBerry news, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,082.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 78,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $991,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,479.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,454 shares of company stock worth $1,679,187. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 52,976 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

