BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.95

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.95 and traded as high as C$16.70. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$15.49, with a volume of 6,325,038 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.72 billion and a PE ratio of -10.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.95.

In related news, Director Roger Lace sold 20,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$267,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$77,880. Also, Director Wade Sebastian Burton sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total value of C$44,640.00. Insiders sold a total of 42,100 shares of company stock worth $654,480 over the last ninety days.

About BlackBerry (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

