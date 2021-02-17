BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.95

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.95 and traded as high as C$16.70. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$15.49, with a volume of 6,325,038 shares trading hands.
Separately, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.
The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.72 billion and a PE ratio of -10.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.95.
About BlackBerry (TSE:BB)
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.
