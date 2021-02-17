BlackCoin Market Cap Hits $3.11 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $408,105.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00012869 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 54.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000560 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,491,502 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.