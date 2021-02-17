Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.95

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.95 and traded as high as C$8.40. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.40, with a volume of 2,124 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$456.09 million and a P/E ratio of -51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.28.

In related news, Director Robert Herdman sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total value of C$94,525.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$261,328.43. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,500 shares of company stock worth $29,540.

About Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.