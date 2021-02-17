BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (BRFI.L) (LON:BRFI) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $121.27

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (BRFI.L) (LON:BRFI) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 121.27 ($1.58) and traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.57). BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (BRFI.L) shares last traded at GBX 123 ($1.61), with a volume of 476,392 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £289.98 million and a P/E ratio of -3.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 121.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 106.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (BRFI.L)’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (BRFI.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.48%.

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of frontier market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

