BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (BRGE.L) (LON:BRGE) Shares Down 1.1%

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (BRGE.L) (LON:BRGE)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 556 ($7.26) and last traded at GBX 560 ($7.32). 100,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 159,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 566 ($7.39).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 536.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 487.53. The company has a market capitalization of £476.07 million and a P/E ratio of 8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

In related news, insider Paola Subacchi acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £7,755 ($10,131.96). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,000.

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

