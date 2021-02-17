BlackRock Inc. Acquires 3,614,960 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,614,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.14% of Consolidated Edison worth $2,695,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 18.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ED opened at $70.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $94.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.44 and its 200 day moving average is $74.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ED. Mizuho dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.18.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

