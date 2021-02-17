BlackRock Inc. Acquires 3,721,435 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,721,435 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.97% of Schlumberger worth $2,117,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 706.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 43.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 42.7% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,981 shares of company stock worth $749,991 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.11. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.