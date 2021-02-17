BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.99% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $2,711,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,452,401,000 after acquiring an additional 62,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $959,984,000 after acquiring an additional 25,151 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 418,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,048,000 after purchasing an additional 90,884 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 351,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,484.00 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,564.91. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 177.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,451.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,324.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 price target (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,503.48.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total value of $933,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,662,977.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,032 shares of company stock worth $67,350,824 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

