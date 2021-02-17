BlackRock Inc. Buys 2,104,341 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104,341 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.67% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $2,632,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,406,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 7,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $127.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

