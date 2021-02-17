BlackRock Inc. Buys 27,880 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,511,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.43% of Fair Isaac worth $2,305,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 199,931 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth about $34,894,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 142,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,624,000 after acquiring an additional 44,085 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 443,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,730,000 after buying an additional 37,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 32.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 149,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,592,000 after buying an additional 36,243 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $466.13 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $177.65 and a 52-week high of $530.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $486.49 and its 200 day moving average is $458.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.25.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,079 shares of company stock worth $537,079. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.