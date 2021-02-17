BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,755,211 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 131,321 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.82% of HP worth $2,797,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 1,286.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

