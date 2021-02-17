BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,697,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,740,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.45% of The Allstate worth $2,824,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $103.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.39. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Bank of America upped their price target on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

