BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,207,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,085 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.77% of Monster Beverage worth $2,331,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 130,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.05.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $92.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

