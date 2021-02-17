BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,375,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,720,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.06% of Sempra Energy worth $2,596,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at $751,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 16.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 45.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SRE opened at $124.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $161.76.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

