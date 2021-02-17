BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,657,988 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.37% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $2,396,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 21,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.76. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $46.84. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America cut The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.03.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

