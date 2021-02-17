BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 494,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.63% of Copart worth $2,593,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Copart by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 67,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 975,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,155,000 after purchasing an additional 62,131 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock opened at $118.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $130.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.92 and its 200 day moving average is $112.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.87 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

