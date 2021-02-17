BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.04% of Roku worth $2,125,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Roku by 206.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 978,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,735,000 after buying an additional 659,330 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 19.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,631,000 after acquiring an additional 631,631 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 17.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,239,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,837,000 after purchasing an additional 333,487 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,828,000. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in Roku by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 781,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,549,000 after purchasing an additional 243,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $469.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $406.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.53. The company has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -559.17 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $486.72.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,454,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total value of $131,803.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,803.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 846,454 shares of company stock worth $301,522,130 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

