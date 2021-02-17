BlackRock Inc. Has $2.33 Billion Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,340,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755,947 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.15% of Sysco worth $2,327,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sysco by 135.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,679 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in Sysco by 4.6% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,011,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,053,000 after purchasing an additional 265,062 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Sysco by 46.1% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,904,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,741,000 after purchasing an additional 916,775 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after acquiring an additional 270,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $144,093,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYY opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.77. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1,091.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 over the last three months. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

