BlackRock Inc. Has $2.40 Billion Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,050,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 262,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.26% of WEC Energy Group worth $2,397,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,929,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,582 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 164.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 896,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 557,837 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 138.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 702,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,026,000 after purchasing an additional 407,367 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 265.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 369,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 268,101 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,673,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,128,000 after purchasing an additional 195,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $81.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.94 and a 200-day moving average of $94.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.70%.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

