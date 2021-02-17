BlackRock Inc. Has $2.71 Billion Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.68% of ANSYS worth $2,711,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in ANSYS by 815.0% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 198,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,814,000 after buying an additional 176,421 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in ANSYS by 1,641.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,938,000 after buying an additional 126,238 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ANSYS by 173.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,888,000 after buying an additional 104,990 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 24.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 510,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,842,000 after buying an additional 101,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 626,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,268,000 after purchasing an additional 88,151 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $401.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.07 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.80.

In other ANSYS news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

