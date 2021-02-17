BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,193,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.50% of TE Connectivity worth $2,202,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 22.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 9.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 65,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 28,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $131.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.82. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $132.65. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.30, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

In other news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 48,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total transaction of $5,589,666.24. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,788 shares of company stock worth $18,355,652. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

