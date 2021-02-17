BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,925,661 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.71% of Marvell Technology Group worth $2,782,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 496.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $605,044.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $576,042.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,019 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,552 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.23.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The business had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Craig Hallum raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

